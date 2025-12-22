Stamkos scored an empty-net goal and put two shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Stamkos found the back of New York's empty net with less than a minute to play in Sunday's contest to extend his point streak to five games. With the twine finder, he has 14 goals, 20 points, 83 shots on net and 27 hits through 35 games this season. After a rough start to the season, the 35-year-old forward has 15 of his 20 points, including 10 of his 14 goals, over the last 13 games. He has helped the Predators build momentum in the Central Division, as they currently sit just five points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Stamkos' mid-season surge gives him strong streaming value in most fantasy formats and added value in leagues that place a premium on goals.