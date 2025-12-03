Predators' Steven Stamkos: Milestone point for sniper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Calgary.
It was Stammer's 1,200th NHL point. He's the 53rd player in NHL history and sixth active to reach the mark. The goal stood as the winner. It was Stamkos' 589th career goal, the fifth most in NHL history at the time of the milestone point behind Brett Hull (656), Alex Ovechkin (653), Mike Gartner (636) and Dino Ciccarelli (608).
