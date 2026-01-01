Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The first-period tally was his 18th of the season and tied the game at 2-2, but it also gave Stamkos his 600th career goal, as he sits third among active skaters behind Alex Ovechkin's 912 and Sidney Crosby's 646. Stamkos needs just nine more goals in 2025-26 to break into the NHL's all-time top 20 and surpass Dino Ciccarelli's 608.