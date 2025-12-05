Predators' Steven Stamkos: Nets overtime winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.
Stamkos has four goals and two assists over his last five contests while going plus-4 in that span. The 35-year-old's offense has been sparked by a move up to the top line, where he's found some chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly. Stamkos is now at eight goals, three helpers, 50 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 27 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Milestone point for sniper•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores vs. Penguins•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Deposits power-play marker•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Nets dramatic equalizer•