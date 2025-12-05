Stamkos scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

Stamkos has four goals and two assists over his last five contests while going plus-4 in that span. The 35-year-old's offense has been sparked by a move up to the top line, where he's found some chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly. Stamkos is now at eight goals, three helpers, 50 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 27 appearances.