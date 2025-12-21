Stamkos had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Stamkos scored an empty-net goal at 18:25 of the third period to extend Nashville's lead to 4-2. He is riding a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). Stammer is a fraction of the player he was in Tampa Bay, and he's on pace for just 45 points this season. He got off to a frigid start this season -- just one goal and one assist in his first 14 games. But since Nov. 4, Stamkos has 17 points, including 12 goals, in his last 20 games. There was a four-goal outburst in a single game, so this period isn't as warm as it looks on the surface. But we do like that he has really upped his shot total lately -- he has 30 shots in his last six games (five goals, three assists). Stammer may be able to help you deep formats, but maybe not as a center. That role is far too deep.