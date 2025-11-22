Stiga scored a goal and added two assists in Boston College's 7-3 win over the University of Maine on Friday.

Stiga is up to three goals and 10 points, as well as 19 PIM, through 11 games for the Eagles this season. The sophomore winger started the season a bit slow, but he's tracking for a slightly better effort this year than the 30-point performance he had in 36 contests last year. The Predators prospect should continue to be a leader for BC on offense throughout the remainder of his time with the team.