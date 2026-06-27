Predators' Wyatt Cullen: Picked 10th overall at Entry Draft

Cullen was the 10th overall pick by Nashville in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Cullen's growth spurt, both his body and his game, has been nothing short of remarkable. He went from 5-foot-8 and 146 pounds to 6-foot-1 and 180, and his puck skills also shot up. Cullen has great hands, strong hockey IQ and is very creative. He suffered through injuries in 2025-26, mostly because his body was growing so fast. His bloodlines are outstanding -- dad Matt played more than 1,500 NHL games and won three Stanley Cups. But dad did it in the bottom six. Wyatt projects as a finesse middle-six winger who spends several seasons on the second line. And he can help on the power play. He needs to develop a bit more grit to truly thrive in the NHL, but we think that will come. He's one of the youngest guys in this draft class and his growth is only going to continue.