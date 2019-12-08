Predators' Yakov Trenin: Gets first NHL goal
Trenin scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Trenin's second-period tally restored a lead for the Predators, with a helper from Rocco Grimaldi. The second-round pick from 2015 has 26 points in 19 games with AHL Milwaukee in 2019-20, so there's some offensive potential in the 22-year-old. He's produced 78 points in 142 regular-season AHL contests over parts of three seasons.
