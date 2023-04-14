Trenin provided a goal in Nashville's 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Trenin brought his five-game scoring drought to an end. He's up to 12 goals and 23 points in 76 contests in 2022-23. The Predators will conclude their season Friday against Colorado, giving Trenin an opportunity to match or surpass his career high of 24 points, which he set in 2021-22.