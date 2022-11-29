site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Ready to rock
Trenin (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Anaheim, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Trenin will return to a fourth-line role following his four-game absence. He's picked up four games through 15 games this campaign.
