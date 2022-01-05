Trenin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Trenin redirected a shot from Philippe Myers for the Predators' second goal of the game. The 24-year-old Trenin continues to look more comfortable on offense with two goals and two helpers in his last four outings. The Russian forward has a career-high 12 points with 58 shots on net, 77 hits and 22 PIM in 34 contests. He had 11 points in 45 outings last year.
