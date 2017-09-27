Play

Umberger was let go by the Stars on Wednesday from his professional tryout agreement.

Umberger is facing a second straight year watching the NHL from home after he was unable to land a gig for the 2016-17 campaign as well. With no teams calling -- and the 35-year-old seemingly unwilling to sign overseas -- it may be time for him to consider hanging up his skates.

