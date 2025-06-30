Ansons will not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Ansons has played exclusively in the minors since being drafted by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Injuries limited the 23-year-old winger to just nine games for the Baby Pens last year. Given his lack of NHL experience, Ansons almost certainly will have to settle for a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.