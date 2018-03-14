Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Out 3-4 weeks with sprained ankle

DeAngelo is dealing with an ankle sprain that will keep him out for 3-to-4 weeks.

A highly touted prospect who initially broke through with OHL Sarnia, DeAngelo might have played his last game this season. The Rangers are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so he'd be lucky to have a couple games left on the regular-season docket by the time he's ready to go. DeAngelo crafted eight assists -- including six power-play helpers -- through 32 games, though he misfired 68 times. Still, even though DeAngelo struggled a bit in his second year, he's worth keeping in mind for future fantasy seasons.