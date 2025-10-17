Schneider notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Schneider is up to two assists through six outings this season. The 24-year-old has played in a bottom-four role for the Rangers, though he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. That could change, given the Rangers' scoring struggles and the presence of Scott Morrow on the roster. Schneider has added 10 shots on net, 15 hits, nine blocked shots and two PIM and should continue to be a steady defensive presence even if he is unable to improve upon his offense in his fifth NHL campaign.