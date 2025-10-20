Soucy (upper body) said that he'll be available for Monday's game against the Wild, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Soucy was placed on injured reserve Oct. 12, but he said ahead of Monday's matchup that he's felt good in recent days, and he's been cleared to return following a four-game absence. Over his first three appearances of the season, he's recorded a goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 15:05 of ice time.