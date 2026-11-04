Garand made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The 24-year-old netminder very nearly recorded his second shutout of the season, but Pius Suter slipped a rebound past Garand inside the final minute of the third period. Garand has appeared in every game since Igor Shesterkin (knee) was lost for the season, going 4-5-1 with a respectable 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage, but with Joonas Korpisalo (foot) back at practice and close to his season debut, the young goalie is likely to have his workload eased up soon.