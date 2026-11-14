Garand stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Garand picked up his third win in his last four starts. He's allowed just six goals on 105 shots in that span to help maintain a decent share of playing time. Joonas Korpisalo is also playing fairly well now that he's healthy, giving the Rangers the ability to split the workload between the two goalies. On the year, Garand has a 7-7-1 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 15 appearances (13 starts). The Rangers play just twice in the next fantasy week, making both goalies poor options for that stretch, but Garand can still be useful in daily formats when he gets the nod.