Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Winds up on IR

Claesson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 17), the NHL media site reports.

Claesson has yet to register a point in four games and will now miss more time with an injury. The Swede sat out Sunday's contest against the Flames with an upper-body ailment that seemingly popped up out of nowhere. The Rangers have yet to provide an update on Claesson's status going forward.

