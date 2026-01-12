Quick was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Kraken.

Quick has drawn starts in four of the Rangers' last five games but has struggled during those outings, going 0-3-1 with a 5.49 GAA and .786 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Kraken, who are scoring 2.74 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.