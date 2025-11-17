Quick stopped 40 of 42 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Quick kept the Rangers in the game as long as he could, but Lucas Raymond's goal with 3:47 left in the third period was the decisive tally. While it was Quick's second loss of the year, the fault isn't on him. He's been excellent while going 3-2-0, adding a 1.42 GAA and a .951 save percentage through five starts. He won't sustain those numbers all year, but Quick is among the top backups in the league, despite his limited playing time behind Igor Shesterkin. With no back-to-back sets over the next week, it's unclear when Quick might get his next opportunity between the pipes, though Shesterkin has not started more than four consecutive games yet.