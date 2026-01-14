Quick will get the starting nod at home versus the Senators on Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Quick is mired in a 10-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-8-2 record and 3.46 GAA. As long as Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is on the shelf, the Rangers figure to continue heavily utilizing Quick despite his lack of wins, though a back-to-back against the Ducks and Kings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, could give Spencer Martin his first NHL start of the 2025-26 campaign.