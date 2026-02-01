Brodzinski registered an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

Brodzinski has played in two of the last five games. He was set to be a regular healthy scratch for a while, but the Rangers have sat out Artemi Panarin ahead of an anticipated trade, allowing Brodzinski to check in as a bottom-six forward. For the season, Brodzinski is at 10 points, 37 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 38 outings, so he'll continue to have limited fantasy appeal.