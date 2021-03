Kinkaid was promoted to the active roster and will back up Alexandar Georgiev in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Igor Shesterkin (groin) has been ruled out, so Kinkaid got the call. Shesterkin's injury is considered minor. However, it's unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup versus the Penguins, so there's a chance Kinkaid gets the nod.