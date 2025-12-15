Rempe (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Anaheim, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Rempe has been sidelined since Oct. 23 due to an upper-body injury that he sustained in a fight, but he's been traveling with the team recently, and head coach Mike Sullivan sounded optimistic that the 23-year-old would be able to suit up against the Ducks. Over his first nine appearances of the season, Rempe recorded a goal, 30 hits, seven PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 9:48 of ice time.