Laba (upper body) is week-to-week, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Thursday.

Laba sustained the injury during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has five goals, 12 points, 20 PIM, 53 hits and 30 blocks in 42 appearances this season. The Rangers are also without forwards Conor Sheary (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body) and Adam Edstrom (lower body). To adjust to their injury situation, the Rangers moved Sheary to LTIR, sent Brennan Othmann to AHL Hartford and recalled Justin Dowling, Brett Berard and Anton Blidh from the minors Thursday.