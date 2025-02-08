Lindgren notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lindgren has been relatively productive lately with five assists and a plus-2 rating over his last 11 games. He helped out on an Adam Fox tally in the second period of Friday's contest. Lindgren is now at 14 points, 35 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 56 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 49 appearances. He's on pace for a career high in points -- his previous high-water mark is 18 over 63 games in 2022-23. While his offense is up, the 26-year-old has sacrificed some physicality, keeping him at the level of a marginal fantasy option.