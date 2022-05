Lindgren (lower body) participated in line rushes and is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lindgren has missed the last three games, but it appears he'll be able to return to a top-four role for this contest. Dryden Hunt is expected to exit the lineup as the Rangers will provide themselves with some insurance by dressing Patrik Nemeth as the seventh defenseman.