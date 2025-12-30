Carrick posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Carrick played after being a game-time decision due to an illness Monday. With the helper, he snapped an 18-game point drought. The fourth-line center doesn't get many chances to influence play on offense, but he's part of the Rangers' penalty-killing group. He's earned seven points (one shorthanded), 44 shots on net, 56 hits, 28 PIM and 21 blocked shots through 41 appearances this season.