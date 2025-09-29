Carrick is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Carrick is reportedly being held out of the lineup against the Islanders for precautionary reasons, per Baugh. The right-shot center skated Monday morning, so it doesn't appear as if Carrick is in danger of being sidelined for an extended period of time. His next chance to draw into the lineup in preseason play will be Thursday against the Devils.