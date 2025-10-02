Carrick (lower body) was in a regular jersey during Thursday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he's been cleared to return to action.

Carrick missed Monday's preseason game against the Islanders due to his lower-body injury, and he was in a non-contact sweater during Wednesday's practice session. However, he appears to have progressed ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Devils and could be an option for that matchup. Regardless of the role he plays over the Rangers' final two preseason games, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the team's Opening Night matchup against the Penguins on Tuesday.