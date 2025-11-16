Morrow was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

The Rangers returned Gabe Perreault to the minors in a corresponding move. Morrow has one goal and one assist in 11 minor-league appearances this season. He will be an option for Sunday's game against Detroit after Will Borgen (upper body) was a late scratch for Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Columbus. If Morrow makes his NHL season debut versus the Red Wings, Matthew Robertson could be a healthy scratch.