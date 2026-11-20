Durzi (lower body) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Jim Cerny of NHL.com reports.

Durzi has been sidelined since late October due to his lower-body injury but has been skating in a regular sweater recently. The Rangers will presumably see how the defenseman feels in the hours leading up to Sunday's matchup before determining whether to activate him off injured reserve. Across his 14 appearances prior to his absence, Durzi recorded two goals, three assists, 21 blocked shots, 15 PIM and nine hits while averaging 19:52 of ice time.