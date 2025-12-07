Copp scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Copp ended a 26-game goal drought with his tally at 5:10 of the second period. The 31-year-old hadn't gone more than five games without a point, providing a decent amount of depth scoring in a middle-six role. He's at two goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-10 rating through 29 outings this season. He's still shooting just 5.7 percent, so there's some room for his offense to grow as the campaign progresses.