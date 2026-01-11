default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Copp scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Copp found the back of the net late in the third period, as he took advantage of the Canadiens' extra attacker to fire an empty-netter. This was Copp's seventh goals of the season, but his lack of scoring prowess limits his fantasy upside considerably across all formats.

More News