Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Post empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Copp scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.
Copp found the back of the net late in the third period, as he took advantage of the Canadiens' extra attacker to fire an empty-netter. This was Copp's seventh goals of the season, but his lack of scoring prowess limits his fantasy upside considerably across all formats.
