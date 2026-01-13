Copp scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

The goal wasn't without controversy, as Copp clearly cross-checked Shayne Gostisbehere in the back and knocked him to the ice to create space for himself in front of Frederik Andersen before banging home a feed from Alex DeBrincat, but the refs kept their whistles in their pockets. It was Copp's first GWG of the season, and he's been thriving in a top-six role for Detroit, collecting five goals and 12 points over the last 12 games.