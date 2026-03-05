Red Wings' John Gibson: Available for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson (upper body) is available to play at home against Florida on Friday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
It remains to be seen if Gibson will be the starter Friday, but he's an option. Detroit returned Sebastian Cossa to AHL Grand Rapids as a result of Gibson's availability. The 32-year-old Gibson has a 23-12-2 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2025-26.
More News
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Believed to be fine after exit•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Patrolling crease against Preds•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Great start to stretch run•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Expected to start Thursday•