Gibson was named the starter ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Wednesday's contest will allow Gibson a chance to extend his win streak to seven games, which would be his second-longest run of victories this season. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 19-9-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. He has a chance to make his first season in Detroit a career year at his current rate of wins if he can surpass the 31 he posted across 60 regular-season appearances during the 2017-18 campaign. He'll face the Maple Leafs, who rank sixth in the NHL at 3.37 goals per game.

