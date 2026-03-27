default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Gibson is slated to guard the road cage in Buffalo on Friday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. He will make his 10th straight start and is 26-17-3 with four shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Sabres are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.

More News