Gibson delivered 18 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Gibson has lost just once in regulation in his last five games (3-1-1) , but he's 4-4-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .874 save percentage in nine starts overall. Thursday's win was just the second full-game this season where he allowed just one goal in the contest. He's allowed four or more three times and those have all occurred in his last six starts. Gibson is consistently inconsistent and that makes him an unreliable fantasy option right now.