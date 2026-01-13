Gibson stopped 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Carolina's special teams forced OT with two power-play tallies and a shortie. Andrew Copp was able to bail Gibson out with the OT winner, however. Gibson has won four straight starts, and since the beginning of December he's gone 13-2-0 in 15 outings with a dazzling 2.07 GAA and .930 save percentage.