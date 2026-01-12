default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gibson was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Hurricanes.

Gibson is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.33 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout. The veteran netminder has 16 victories this year, which is already his highest total since the 2021-22 campaign. If Gibson can get to the 25-win mark, which seems pretty likely, it would be the first time he's reached that threshold since 2018-19.

More News