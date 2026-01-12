Gibson was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Hurricanes.

Gibson is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.33 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout. The veteran netminder has 16 victories this year, which is already his highest total since the 2021-22 campaign. If Gibson can get to the 25-win mark, which seems pretty likely, it would be the first time he's reached that threshold since 2018-19.