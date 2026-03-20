Red Wings' John Gibson: Rebounding after rough patch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson made 32 saves in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Thursday.
Juraj Slafkovsky was the lone Habs player to beat him; it came on a rebound on the power play late in the second period. Gibson may be back on track after scuffling for a couple of weeks. He has won two straight after going 2-3-1 in seven starts since the Olympic break, and 3-6-2 in 14 starts since Jan. 27. Overall, Gibson is 26-15-3 with four shutouts, 2.53 GAA and .907 save percentage in 46 starts this season. That GAA is the 11th best in the NHL among netminders with at least 21 games played; his save percentage is 15th best in the NHL.
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