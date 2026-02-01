Red Wings' John Gibson: Rough week continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots before being relieved after two periods in a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.
The Red Wings came out of the gate fast and had a couple of great scoring chances that they couldn't convert. After that, they became spectators, and Gibson was left to fend for himself. It's been a rough week for the netminder, who is 0-2-1 with nine goals allowed in three games (.852).
