Gibson stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Gibson emerged with his sixth straight win, but this was his worst performance during the streak. The Senators led 2-0 just 5:05 into the game, but the Red Wings were able to bounce back. Alex DeBrincat had the winning goal in overtime to keep Gibson's streak alive. The 32-year-old goalie now has a 19-9-1 record this season, which is his most wins in any of the last six campaigns. He's added a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 30 appearances. Look for Gibson and Cam Talbot to split the next two games, as the Red Wings visit the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and the Wild on Thursday.