Gibson made 30 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Scott Laughton whacked a puck past the veteran netminder early in the first period, but Gibson slammed the door shut the rest of the way and was eventually rewarded. He extended his win streak to seven starts in the process, a stretch in which he's posted a dazzling 1.83 GAA and .934 save percentage, and Gibson is the fourth goalie in the NHL this season to reach 20 wins, a group that includes Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy, Colorado's Scott Wedgewood and Utah's Karel Vejmelka.