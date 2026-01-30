Red Wings' John Gibson: Starter for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.
Gibson will make his fourth straight start and 12th in his last 14 games. Gibson is 21-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances in 2025-26. The Avalanche lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.88 goals per game.
