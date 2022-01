Witkowski was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

With the taxi squads set to go away coming out of the All-Star break, Witkowski should be expected to stop shuffling between levels and stick with the Griffins for a while. Still, if the Wings need reinforcements on the blue line, Witkowski's name should be near the top of potential call ups despite having not played in an NHL game since 2019-20 when he was with the Lightning.