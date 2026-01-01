Appleton scored the game-winning goal, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocks in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg.

Appleton found the back of the net in the second straight game when he recorded an even-strength twine finder nearly 15 minutes into the opening period. Overall, the 29-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 points, 35 shots on net and 34 hits across 31 games this season. The pair of goals over his last two games are the first two he has scored since Oct. 15, which ended a 25-game drought. While his production has been sparse compared to previous seasons, he has upwards of 30-point potential if he continues to remain involved in a middle-six role moving forward.