Red Wings' Mason Appleton: Out at least one week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Appleton is expected to be out for at least one week due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Appleton had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Boston due to an undisclosed injury, but the nature of what he's dealing with is now slightly more clear. He'll seemingly miss at least the next four games, with an optimistic return date being Dec. 10 in Calgary.
